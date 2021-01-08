Editor:
Editorials traditionally are found in the Opinion section of a newspaper, but after reading the Daily Sun for a week, I must object. Your front page article on Dec. 29th is blatant propaganda that feeds the lust of Trump haters. No mention of billions of taxpayer dollars the final bill contained in aid to foreign countries for “gender education” as the reason why Republicans did not support its paltry $600 pandemic assistance.
No, you opined that “Democrats favored bigger checks,” when it was President Trump who floated the idea of $2,000 per citizen stimulus checks. Furthermore, slanted verbiage “Trump spent days fuming from his private club in Florida” is disingenuous pandering to the Democrat Party.
Anyone with an open mind who saw the videos of election workers surrepticiously opening suitcases of extra ballots, heard affidavit testimonies of poll watchers banned from meaningful observation of the counting, and learned that Dominion and Smartmatic counting technology was used in Venezuela to elect Communist dictators, any thinking person would at very least endorse making future U.S. elections fraud-proof. Realize that Florida voters were 51.2% pro-Trump.
Furthermore, people who are civil and long for peace do not print a front page photograph and name of a bomber with his neighbor’s recounting his statement “The world is never going to forget me.” The pandemic has caused many of all ages to have mental illness, so showing the name and photo of the bomber with that headline only feeds megalomaniacs’ propensity for doing the same.
Linda M. Freeman
Port Charlotte
