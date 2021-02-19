Editor,
Everyone looked forward to this year's 25th edition of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society's annual Florida Frontier Days festival the end of this month. Unfortunately though, it has been canceled due to the pandemic. We hope to be back next year at the Punta Gorda History Park on Shreve Street.
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
