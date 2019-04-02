Editor:
Anyone who has driven in West County is sure to know Fruitland Avenue, really the only way to travel east to west in the Englewood East, Rotonda and Grove City area. To say this narrow residential road is dangerous would be an understatement.
In 2014 as road construction on Winchester Boulevard began, some roads were closed. One being Sunset Road North — a 74-foot right of way road built at great taxpayer expense. Sunset Road North could have served the future traffic needs of the county for decades as a connector to Winchester Boulevard.
Public Works instead funneled all traffic, including heavy commercial vehicles, through Fruitland Avenue, a narrow side street. A resident-led petition with 92-percent approval was accepted and also approved by the Englewood East MSBU board to improve conditions. So far, actions by the county do not indicate they respect the decisions of the public or the MSBU board. I truly believe we have lost control of our local government. Perhaps we are only their cash cows.
No doubt, taxpayer dollars will have to be heaped on the problem to fix it, through eminent domain or inverse condemnation. It will cost the county, millions of taxpayer dollars.
The use of Fruitland as a collector road not only underserves the driving public, but totally destroys the quality of life of the people who live there.
Harry Farringer
Englewood East
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.