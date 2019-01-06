Editor:
I wish to thank all those writers whose letters were published in “Viewpoint” on Friday, Dec. 28.
One writer is upset over “quid pro guo,” aka the Washington establishment's M.O. Back-scratching is why people, Christian people like myself, continue to support President Trump while rejecting globalists insisting we have “manmade global warming.”
Please educate me as to what defines “normal temps.” In a few months I will enjoy fresh Florida strawberries. I have also enjoyed fresh Florida vegetables year round and fresh citrus products. I have friends in north country that are unable to grow anything because the earth is frozen. Now, if you can't grow anything and have no food you will die. That to me are abnormal temps.
Christians do not need any laws to protect our land, as we are good stewards.
Then we have another writer and President Trump hater bemoaning the Electoral College while claiming our president is non presidential. Our president is non-political and places America first. Apparently you missed the real revolution when we rejected "crooked" Hillary and all career politicians for a real leader while rejecting politicians.
Finally we have the “hush money” writer implying that a private citizen cannot protect his good name and family by paying off an untrue allegation as President Trump did. President Trump was a private citizen at that time while Congress was using tax money to pay off any allegations of sexual misconduct. Oh my!
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
