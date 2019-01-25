Editor:
Because of the political climate at this time I have decided to write an open letter of apology to all the people I may have offended during the middle 1960s by mooning my fellow classmates while going to and from college. These moonings occurred on the New York Thruway and the New York Northway.
We would press our cheeks against the windows as we passed the other students going home.
So if anyone was offended at the time I would be happy to buy you a cocktail and personally apologize.
Do keep in mind that I, just like Justice Kavanaugh, still have my 50-year-old travel journal with dates and notes, and therefore if you are mistaken as to the time or place of this egregious act you will have to buy me a drink.
Once again, I'm sorry and hope to buy a drink or two.
Harry Thomas
Punta Gorda
