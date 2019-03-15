Editor:

I cannot agree more with the letter that appeared in Sundays' paper.

I have been saying, for a long time, that with all the building sooner or later full-time residents will be paying the price for the infrastructure.

Recently, there have been articles calling for additional schools and an increase in the price of water at the rate of 7 percent a year for the next 5 years

Come on Mr. Truex and you other commissioners work for the residents of Charlotte County and stop looking out for yourselves.

Marianne C. Howard

Englewood

