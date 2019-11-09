Editor:
Wow! Punta Gorda's spectacularly beautiful Laishley Park could not have been more appropriate for the recent Pregnancy Careline Family FunBrunch! Shade in the pavilions, sun on the grass expanse, breezes, the fun fountain, walking/biking trail, surrounded by the Peace River on three sides. Gorgeous.
We celebrated Moms, Dads, babies, volunteers, staff, donors and advocates of all kinds. The park was decorated with colorful balloons and our sponsors provided great breakfast foods, giant games, kite (decorating and flying), music, a 50/50 raffle and lots of love.
Many thanks to the Punta Gorda City Parks Department, and all who came to celebrate!
Anne Camille Talley
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.