Editor:

Wow! Punta Gorda's spectacularly beautiful Laishley Park could not have been more appropriate for the recent Pregnancy Careline Family FunBrunch! Shade in the pavilions, sun on the grass expanse, breezes, the fun fountain, walking/biking trail, surrounded by the Peace River on three sides. Gorgeous.

We celebrated Moms, Dads, babies, volunteers, staff, donors and advocates of all kinds. The park was decorated with colorful balloons and our sponsors provided great breakfast foods, giant games, kite (decorating and flying), music, a 50/50 raffle and lots of love.

Many thanks to the Punta Gorda City Parks Department, and all who came to celebrate!

Anne Camille Talley

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

