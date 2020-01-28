Editor:
The holidays are over. The “Keep Christ in Christmas” signs have disappeared. Maybe they did something to combat the materialism, but it remained rampant.
Now, a more sinister process is occurring. Many evangelical/fundamentalists seem to be working hard to remove Christ from Christianity. Instead, they look to Donald Trump as the Second Coming (Messiah 2.0?).
While people fall far short of Christ’s perfection, most Christians believe they should at least try to follow in his footsteps. But, it’s really hard! “Turn the other cheek.” “Love those who hate you.” “Sell all of your possessions and follow me.” “What you have done to the least of these you have done to me.” WWJD (What would Jesus do?) is rarely heard anymore because the answer isn’t what many want to hear.
The tribal war god of the old testament, however, doesn’t make such impossible demands of his followers. Just obey me, adore me, fear me, smite my enemies, stone the sinners, scrifice to me, mutilate your penis in tribute and please me or burn in Hell. Yep, a jealous, vain, arbitrary, bullying, dishonest, genocidal, murderous thug: That’s a real god. For many fundamentalist/evangelicals today, this is the god they admire and follow. And they find an uncanny reflection in Donald Trump. So instead of WWJD, they ask WWDD (What would Donald do?) The answers are much more to their liking.
Edward Conrad
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.