Editor:
The North Port Coalition Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) had been planning a Red Hot Bunco Brunch party for many months, being held on Feb. 6 at New Hope Church on South Biscayne Boulevard. Tickets were all sold, volunteers organized.
This is an important fundraiser for Back Pack Angels. They supply all the hygiene products to the schools in North Port for our homeless/needy children. The last few months have seen us pack and deliver almost 800 bags each month.
On Feb. 4, we were informed the city would be working on water lines, valves in the Biscayne Gardens, which meant New Hope Church would have no water. Quick scramble to find another place. Many phone calls, visiting places, we secured a church.
I have always said when BPA has a problem God steps in to help us solve it. BPA Fundraising Chair Joyce Hill was able to get St. Paul's Presbyterian Church on Sumter. Pastor Ray Quiles opened the church, the kitchen and helped with the set-up. Phone calls and emails were sent out informing everyone of the new address.
Thank you so much, Pastor Quiles, and all the many, many volunteers who helped make this is big success.
Pat Petersmark
North Port
