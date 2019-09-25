Editor:
Dear parents and grandparents,
I hope that you noticed the millions of young people (your children and grandchildren) marching to protect their lives and their eventual families against climate change. We see it happening more and more often.
You cannot stick your head in the sand and sell your soul to climate change nay-sayers. Stand with these young people and the scientists trying their best to help our future generations from oblivion.
It is time for all humanity to fight for our future generations. If we love them then do all we can for their right to live.
Jay Halcrow
Englewood
