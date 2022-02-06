I woke up Sunday morning, started to read the paper, and in Local News, page 1,saw this: 'Untold, untaught U.S. history’s worst ever Election Day violence, the Ocoee massacre ,goes on display on Monday at the Blanchard House Museum. June of 2020 (pre-election of Trump) DeSantis had signed House bill 1213 into law, requiring the history of the Ocoee Massacre as well as the Holocaust be taught to Florida children. History-moving forward!
Today, according to Axios, abbreviated history of the United States (CRT) should be taught during February to children because it might make white people feel guilty about past and present behavior. Get rid of books that tell the truth; repeat regurgitation seen or heard on Facebook or Fox news. Congress doesn’t need to know the truth. History is not important; make it up so it fits the occasion. Question: Why is Black history relegated to just February?
Yesterday Trump said if he is re-elected he will pardon those who are were charged with insurrection and other crimes for Jan. 6 actions. Trump has admitted trying to start the insurrection with his rhetoric! Question: Why isn’t Trump in jail? Why is Trump still around, instigating?
My pastor says “Live your faith and do what is needed, not what is comfortable.” We have to stand for something, or we’ll fall for anything. We must get involved. We need people in charge who believe in democracy and the rule of law. The future of the United States is on the line!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.