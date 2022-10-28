My name is Gray Lowder. I am a senior at Lemon Bay High School and currently serve as the Student Government Association President. This association of student leaders works to ensure the best experience for our 1,400 students in education, athletics, service, and activities.
Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of working with the brilliant educators, dedicated staff members, and selfless community members that form the Charlotte County Public School system. Not only has this county provided an irreplaceable education for myself and my peers, but it has taught us leadership, hard work, volunteerism, responsibility, and compassion.
Although my class will graduate this year, we will always return to our community: a community that allowed us to play sports at school, participate in the fine arts, serve in school and community organizations, and learn from the extraordinary teachers that have shaped our character. In our four years of high school, the Charlotte County School referendum was in action, providing all of these opportunities. We hope that our younger siblings and classmates can share in these opportunities for years to come.
Although we are too young to vote, we know that the Charlotte County community has our best interests at heart and will indeed vote yes for success to preserve our strong schools, safe community, and quality of life.
