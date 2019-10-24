Editor:
Before Donald Trump dropped his plan to host the 2020 G-7 meeting at his Miami resort, the Florida Republican congressional delegation was uncharacteristically quiet. However, unimpaired by spines, Sens. Rubio and Scott enthusiastically endorsed Trump’s money grab.
This would have been the first time in history that a “president” gave himself a contract, a taxpayer-funded no-bid contract. Despite his claim that he would not profit, Trump would have made millions and the city of Miami would have been hit with enormous unreimbursed expenses. Shame on Rubio, Scott, and Republicans for looking the other way at this outrage, assuming they are capable of shame.
Using a Trump property for the meeting would have been a flagrant conflict of interest and an open breach of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which Trump violates constantly. If ethics existed in this White House, they would have been horribly sullied. They don’t.
Regardless of its location, the 2020 G-7 will have plenty of drama. Trump will undoubtedly invite his best friend and puppeteer, Vladimir Putin, as a special guest even though the other members of the G-7 booted Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The anticipated invitation will: 1) insure Putin’s support of Trump in the 2020 election, something Trump needs and craves; 2) insult our allies, weakening the G-7 as well as NATO, one of Putin’s primary goals and 3) tacitly endorse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and signal that Putin will meet little U.S. resistance if he invades other neighbors.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
