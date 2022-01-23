We relentlessly hear critics complain about changing recommendations for protecting against Covid-19. Some point to variations in guidance for masking, distancing and vaccination as proof positive that no one knows any more than they do. How humble…
Public health measures draw from a wealth of expertise in balancing the ideal and the practical. If you find that level of uncertainty difficult to understand or bear, practicing medicine isn’t for you. Be a car mechanic or a taxidermist instead and leave living things to others.
To make a sports analogy, most football teams have a strategy going into a game. It’s based on the opposing team’s past performance, their own strengths and how to optimize that information to best advantage. The job of coaches is to adapt their game plan in real time.
When your top quarterback gets injured and can’t throw, you might move to a stronger ground game. Would it make more sense to stay with the original game strategy no matter what changes? The same goes for fighting a pandemic — you adapt the strategy as conditions evolve. With new variants emerging, you may face a new team in mid-game.
One way of confusing the public and causing division and dissent is by carpet-bombing them with conspiracy messages, derailing public health measures, and pretending that the sky is always falling.
Insurrectionists don’t want normal because in a democracy that doesn’t work for them.
Should we let insurrectionist water boys manage the pandemic? No, let’s not!
