Editor:
The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Inc. recently offered its first holiday celebration of the “Gardens Aglow,” which attracted more than 1,000 people, despite cancelling two nights due to rain. The lights in and on the trees, plantings and our sculptures, the fun of making S’mores over a firepit, the appearance of Santa, and the songs of the season made the experience memorable for all ages. On behalf of the Board of Directors and our staff and volunteers led by Executive Director, Adriana Quiñones, I want to thank everyone who joined us. The event would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Cate and Bob Peterson, Carol Nasby, Merrill Lynch – Rob Dwyer, the McCrory Law Firm, and Bill and Hazel Klossner. Planning has already begun to make our second year of “Gardens Aglow” even bigger, better, brighter and more welcoming. But until then, we want to invite the community to visit us throughout the year to experience what a special place is developing here in Charlotte County.
Rev. Bill Klossner
Punta Gorda
