Editor:

I'd like to comment on March 16, 2021 letter.

If you are going to write to the editor please check your facts before you write/publish totally incorrect information, saying gas prices in Canada is over $7 a gallon is not true. Look at gas buddy like I just did.

Gas in Ontario is $5.04 a gallon today. That makes it $4 a gallon U.S. funds. Fact checking is always good. The new POTUS actually cares about people and is doing a great job at rolling out vaccines unlike the last administration. Now the bleach sales are way down also.

Jeff Kropf

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments