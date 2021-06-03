Editor:
The Sun's front page story on May 27, with a local byline (not the AP), quoted a AAA representative “....holiday travelers will find gas prices are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018.” Why 2018? Using 2018 costs instead of 2020 or 2019 seems to be an obvious attempt to make Biden look good. I can see maybe not using 2020 costs because of Covid, but then why not use 2019 costs?
But according to multiple sources the article is wrong anyway. A quick search came up with the following: CNN, USA Today, CNBC, ABC News and Gas Buddy all stated that on this Memorial Day “Gas prices are the highest they've been since 2014” or “Gas prices the highest in 7 years.” In fact, a headline on Fox Business reads, “AAA says Memorial Day gas prices expected to hit highest in 7 years.” This directly contradicts the AAA spokesman quoted in your story.
So on this Memorial Day, with Biden as our president, we have the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2014 when Obama was our president.
Bob Fritz
Punta Gorda
