I was going to congratulate The Daily Sun for the pro and con articles. I wish you would do more of this so that us readers can decide which opinion makes more sense or a least have an open mind to both sides. However, mileage tax verses gas tax did not meet the criteria. For me they were both pro no von.
The time line for the average person to afford an electric car is not in the near future. Mileage tax which is meant to discourage driving will take away our freedom to work and travel not just for leisure but visiting friends and families. In many parts of the country, including our area, there is no public transportation. If you eliminate gas tax then the states would have to rely on federal funds for road maintenance. The federal government then has complete control of our local roads and the states will have longer waits for improvements.
Emission controls is our goal. The U.S. has done more than any country to lower emissions. Electric cars use electricity that is produced for a large extent on fossil fuel. New technologies are already being developed that will in time help us reach our goals. Again it is a gradual process and the whole planet has got to do their part. America we can't do it alone.
Migdalia Tomalinas
Punta Gorda
