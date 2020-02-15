Editor:
This taxpayer finds it hard to believe and fathom how 551 units named Village Holiday Lake can lobby and force the county to install yet another traffic light. Yes folks, this will cost us year-rounder citizens about $1 million on the 50 mph develop-friendly Commissioner Truex highway of Gasparilla Road. Average age of VHL is about 70-80 years old, who should really think twice about driving and endangering the rest of the driving public.
By the way a special heartfelt thank you to the Massachusetts elderly driver retiree/snowbird from this development who smashed my quarter-panel on my truck and just waved and drove away two years ago. This light is not needed. It is a waste of taxpayer money. Soon every resident living in South Gulf Cove will demand traffic lights also … but wait these folks just cut into ongoing traffic on Gasparilla Road anyway! This has been seen by many, including truck drivers and mixers who cannot stop on a dime. Enough of overdeveloping in West County. We are full — no more pandering to newcomers and developers and some folks who just cannot drive.
Tony Matonis
Rotonda West
