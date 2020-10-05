Editor:
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce held an indoor in-person awards event on Sept. 17. The Sun reported with a page full of pictures of smiling unmasked faces. I hope none of them gets sick.
I called the Chamber Monday and was informed that they had actually worn masks into the event and then took them off after they sat down and that the tables were indeed well-spaced. But that isn’t in the story. If Chamber members actually do take mask-wearing seriously, they should have made sure to include a picture or two of masked attendees to the paper. And to the nSu, that should have been asked and answered before the paper printed the story.
Please understand that there are literally thousands of locals raring to go go back out to eat and shop, but not doing so because the messaging on masks is incoherent and we are unwilling to risk our lives for a steak dinner. We are also reluctant to be confronted by militant anti-maskers.
By contrast, the Charlotte Democratic Club held its annual fundraising “gala” by Zoom Sept. 19. We had unmasked smiling faces too, but we were each in our own home, staying safe and not infecting anyone else.
We are all in this together! Mask up Charlotte County. I miss eating out and local shopping.
David Moe
Punta Gorda
