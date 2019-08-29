Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

I attended the nursing graduation July 27 at Rasmussen College in New Port Richey.

The student male speaker, David Mendelson-Curry, referred to his husband at least seven times in his speech. Also, the woman who introduced him had approved the speech, stating she read it five times and cried.

How shameful to feel that the audience all approved of this lifestyle. He was flamboyant, shocking and inappropriate. I had young children with me who asked, "How can he have a husband? He is a man."

How do I answer that? It ruined the graduation for me and many others who attended. You probably won't print this letter, although you print extremely disparaging letters about our president, Donald Trump, all of the time.

Carol Williams

Punta Gorda

