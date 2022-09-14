I do not expect this letter to be published, I just want to say that the article on the front page of your newspaper was the most disgusting bit of journalism that I have ever read in your paper. To drag someone through the mud as that article did was embarrassing for any newspaper.
So many of the comments made about General Flynn could have been stated about President Biden and his administration. The hate that was shown in his speech this past weekend and after is something I have not felt in my 75 years of life. To have the president who professed bringing the country together insulting people who supported President Trump, not his personality but his policies, was disturbing to me.
If General Flynn believes we need more Christian values in this country, I am in favor. I have not decided if I want to continue to support your newspaper. I moved from a state that was full of hate for anyone that didn't agree with all their liberal views, to a state which I believed allowed different opinions, then I see the articles that are printed in your paper, and I am saddened.
I am sure you will be getting others respond to that article. Why did the writer think it was necessary to state where General Flynn and his family lived? I guess that is not personal information, similar to the addresses of the conservative judges. I have said my piece.
