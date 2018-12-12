Editor:
In response to Carroll Swayze's letter about the use of glyphosate (Dec. 7), I offer this effective and inexpensive weed-killer recipe that was published in Consumer Reports magazine: 1/2 gallon vinegar, 1 cup Epsom salt, 2 tablespoons liquid soap.
Weeds love my soil-amended yard so I need to spray weekly. The effect takes a couple of days longer then glyphosate, but it does work.
Joan Mathews
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.