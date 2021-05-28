Editor:

Your May 26th headline reads 'Rallies honor George Floyd a year later.' Really? Just who is George Floyd and who did they honor?

Let's see. six burglaries, three car thefts, multiple illegal trespasses, cocaine and alcohol addiction, two violent home invasions, three armed robberies, dealing fentanyl and meth, beating four victims senseless and being arrested 23 times since 1998. Did he deserve to die? Absolutely not. But honor him?

Again, absolutely not. I hope we honor and kneel to our military veterans for their sacrifices on Memorial Day and that they get the same headline in your paper. I will wait to see.

Don Schaible

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments