Editor:
A North Port writer is a prime example of a Trump toady; a true ostrich. He deals with Trump's lies by denying them. He is a liar denier. For proof go to YouTube and search "Trump's lies." One will find lie after lie coming directly from the horse's mouth. It's too painful to admit Trump lies. It puts very word out from mouth in doubt.
Trump promised ad nauseam, "Mexico will pay for the wall." His toadies mindlessly chanted it. They believe Mexico will actually pay for the wall. That script has been restated, revised, walked back into meaninglessness.
Regarding Putin and Kim: Trump longingly craves to be "liked" by them. As if they care one iota whether Trump likes them or not. They are playing Trump like a Stradivarius; he is clearly dancing to their tune. While Trump plied his talents charming ladies at Studio 54, Putin was a senior officer in the KGB foreign intelligence service. Putin eats tin horn, know-nothing, lightweights like Trump for breakfast. Trump childishly declared he and Kim "fell in love." So sad!
At the Helsinki Summit regarding Russia's election interference: "I don't see any reason why it would be …" that Russia interfered in the election. The next day "would" morphed to "wouldn't." Previous reports dubbed "fake news," despite it being on video and in the official transcript. Trump knows the toadies will buy his lies. Fact checking, pshaw!
"I's not a lie if you truly believe it." G.C.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
