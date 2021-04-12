Editor:

I read the letter titled "GOP's voter laws just make sense," Not quite.

A provision in Georgia's new voting restrictions law gives authority for the state legislature to take over a local county's vote. You can bet that if the Republicans are still in control of Georgia's legislature and say that during the next senatorial or presidential election some of their urban counties are trending too Democratic, the Republican legislature will halt the vote in those urban counties like Fulton County. The stalled vote will be open to all kinds of influence and political pressure.

Republican candidates in the Trump mold will secretly call up Republican Georgia legislators and say "find me the votes." This provision alone is a recipe for corruption. I see a slow death to our Democracy with these new laws.

Allan Patch

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments