Editor:
The state of Georgia has made some adjustments to its electoral procedures to make voting easier for its citizens. It has also adopted policies that are common in most other states, like the requirement to present a valid identification document to assure that each person voting is quailed to vote.
These procedures, common to most other states, will probably enable elections to run more smoothly and results to be available faster to the public and the press. Everyone in the state of Georgia who is qualified to vote can meet the new requirements. The requirement for an “official identification” can be met by every person eligible to vote an no cost.
The new Georgia voting rules treat: Democrats, Republicans and Independents equally and do not have any impact whatsoever on the playing, outcome or attendance of a baseball game.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
