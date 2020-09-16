Editor:
As a retired dental hygienist and from a family of dentists and hygienists, it saddens me (like the other recent dentist writer) that people can be talked into dental work, not needed. My husband used a coupon in the paper for a reduced-price cleaning, exam, etc. at a corporate dental practice and was talked into a 45-minute deep cleaning procedure at $400. He had a cleaning 6 months prior by the daughter (dentalhygienist) and she was upset that this happened, knowing that it was not needed. My husband at 90 years of age, was also giving a list of repairs he would need — crowns, extractions and fillings to the tune of $8,911; the crowns and extractions all unnecessary.
I recently became aware that there are two different kinds of dental operations. The dentists that work for themselves and the dentists that are affiliated with a corporation. This practice was nonexistent when I was a practicingregistered dental hygienist. An independent dentist (Dr. Melody Herston) did all the necessary dental work for my husband (age 90) for $383. Do corporate dentists have a quota to fill every month and thus talk their patients into dental work not needed? Do they get a bonus for such overselling? It saddens me that they have to might resort to such measures. As the former dentist writer stated — get a second opinion. My husband did.
Jeanie Mikutis
Port Charlotte
