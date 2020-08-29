Editor:
As a retired dentist, many times friends have asked me to verify that they really needed the treatment that their dentist recommended. I have been shocked to see how far some dentists will go to make money, even when their patients did not need the procedure.
The final straw that made me want to write this letter was my visit with an 18-year-old man with perfect teeth and gums. He had actually been coerced by a dentist and two other staff members trying to convince him he needed deep scaling around all posterior (back) teeth.
How scary for this young man. The only reason he did not give in to their pressure was because he just did not have the money.
Please consider getting a second opinion prior to doing any major dental work. People are taking better care of their teeth these days so some dentists need more money. Don’t let that money come out of your pocket.
Daniel Maloof, DDS
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.