I view and listen to President Biden and the other pundits who have been campaigning for gun control over the years. It's always, gun control. gun control, gun control. Do they ever consider criminal control?
A gun is a static means of self protection, hunting or for many other recreational uses. But the premise for guns goes by the wayside when the gun is in the hands of a criminal. Their intent when they have a gun is to cause harm and disaster to others. So catch some of the criminals who have been using guns and keep them from manipulating the judicial system by sending them to prison where they belong.
Some of the largest cities in our country have strict gun control laws. These cities are the murder capitols of the U.S. Tells you how gun control works. It's obvious, if a criminal needs a hand gun they are readily available on the street. It's like cocaine, you can find it everywhere you go in this country, and if I understand correctly, possessing cocaine is a violation of the Harrison Narcotic Act.
The only thing the gun control business does is irritate the people who own and enjoy having and using guns. This takes in their use of guns for hunting and recreational shooting.
It's always nice to have guns in the house in case one of the criminals comes calling.
