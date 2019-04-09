Editor:
The ongoing confusion over the derelict boat removal process is the perfect example of government run aground. We tow illegally parked, unregistered, and derelict cars all the time without this elaborate and expensive process of multiple attempts to contact the owner and conducting hearings. Why should our waterways be any different?
We would never allow a derelict car to sit in the middle of the road or at the curb for 160 days, lights or no lights. Why do we allow derelict boats to sit on our waterways? The fact that these vessels are physically and ecologically dangerous is irrefutable. Let's stop worrying about who is going to pay for it, simplify the law and the process and remove these hazards from our waters. Florida's most valuable resource is its waterways. Let's stop abusing them.
Joseph Finn
Rotonda West
