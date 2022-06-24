Today's Daily Su (June 14) has another letter from either an uneducated or just another retrumplican, same thing in many cases.
On Biden's first day in office he halted construction of the remainder of the Keystone Pipeline. The pipeline was not transporting any crude because it was not completed yet, scheduled completion was sometime in 2023.
The writer complains that Biden halted leases to oil companies. The major oil companies currently have more than 9,000 leases, they are not drilling on any of them. Their top executives have admitted the reason is because they are making massive profits by raising the price rather than spending money to drill more.
He complains because we were energy independent when Trump was president,
We were energy independent for two months in 2019, the pandemic kept people off the highways thus using less fuel.
In 2021 the U.S. imported about 8.5 million barrels daily. The writer thinks this is because of Bicen. Wrong again. In that same time period 2021, oil companies exported about 8.6 million daily. Why? Because it is more profitable for them.
They have openly admitted this.
The president has no power to stop this. The United States is a capitalist society not a communistic society.
I know these facts will just fly over the writer's head, but anyone can check them out with a few taps on their keyboard.
