Editor:
"Why do we never get an answer when we're knocking at the door? Because the truth is had to swallow. That's what the war of love is for in this world of persecutin that is burning in its greed.
I admire those congressmen that can vote against party lines for what they believe is right. Most just want to keep their jobs. We need to get term limits. We need to get rid of PAC money and corporation money, pull all the contributions in a pool and divide it up between all the politcians running for office.
I voted, and now I'm going to let Washington and our state politics happen. I'm going away. Get the cesspool out of my life, free my mind. As in the Beatles' song "Revolution," "if you talk about destruction, don't you know you can count me out."
Live in peace, not turmoil. Go for a walk in nature and focus on real beauty. Listen to and sing songs, play games. Focus on friends and family, especially the children, and engage. I have one King over me, Jesus Christ. He guides me. I'm the king over my own actions.
"It's good to be king." Lots of laughs.
Barry Bosley
Punta Gorda
