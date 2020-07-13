Editor:
All this talk about tearing down monuments, renaming cities and teams, etc., has me in a tither. I’m sorry some find these offensive. What next? Will we become alarmed at offending the rights of animals. For example, lions have been caged or made to jump through flaming hoops. Cowboys, cows have been hog tied and branded by hot irons. Seahawks, eagles, ravens, falcons, cardinals, all native birds. What have we done to their habitats. As Joni Mitchel sang, We paved paradise, put up a parking lot. I could go on and on, but you get my drift.
Instead, devote your time money and energy to support better education at the local level. That’s where things are happening, not in Washington. Join the PTA, Rotary, or Chamber of Commerce. Attend School Board or City Council meetings. Enroll your children in Youth Fellowship groups. Become involved locally in whatever floats your boat. Volunteer and above all vote.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
