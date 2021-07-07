Editor:
This is a reply to a letter of July 3rd saying “We are not a democracy; we are a republic.” Once and for all, the United States is both a representative democracy and a constitutional republic! The July 3rd letter author is obviously not a political science scholar. With a BA in Political Science and an MA in Social Sciences (emphasis in government), I therefore refute his opinion.
Here are the facts: A republic is a type of nation (geographical entity). It can be ruled by one of several types of governmental systems. A democracy, however, is a form of government under which the people in a nation are ruled. Therefore, a republic is the type of nation in which you live. A democracy, on the other hand, is a type of government by eligible members of a nation, either directly (direct democracy) or through their elected representatives (representative democracy). Therefore, a republic describes the nation in which we live, and a democracy describes our nation’s form of government. The two are not antithetical.
Furthermore, the U.S. government is based on our democratic values - both those enshrined in the Constitution and in traditional mores. Our values are not based on our republic nation type! After all, the former USSR was a constitutional republic (the R in USSR). To paraphrase the letter writer, “It’s the lasting values protected by our democratic republic that give us our quality of life.” We are not a constitutional republic; we are a democratic republic.
Karen Fisk
Englewood
