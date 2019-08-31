Editors:
Those few citizens present at the Aug. 21 City Council meeting witnessed a collision of illuminations with far-reaching implications for the city. The first new light came from the draft Master Plan 2019. A quick perusal suggests that it is thorough, insightful, professional and occasionally exciting — all expected given the significant investment the city made by hiring Dover-Kohl’s services. Some of the solid recommendations for Gilchrist Park conflict with the city’s current Phase 2.
The second gleam came from a request for a delay in order to investigate vague but promising "other options" for the park. Why promising? Because various council members mentioned that not only were some of the ideas in these "other options" more consistent with the Master Plan vision but they were considered previously for Gilchrist Park and only abandoned because the money wasn’t available. Now it may be.
It’s late, but not too late. While one can sympathize with the two council members who wanted to get Phase 2 launched, I’m much more inclined to appreciate the three council members who proved willing to put in two more weeks of time and effort evaluating additional input.
As citizens, as business-people, as council members, we should all want to get this as close as possible to optimal because, hopefully, this expensive park revamp will serve us a long time. We have a cart and in the new master plan and the promising "other options" we have two valuable and powerful horses. Let’s put them in the proper order.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
