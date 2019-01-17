Editor:
I think there should be an answer to the pickleball noise problem that doesn't cost the taxpayers of Punta Gorda money -- those hundreds of us who don't play the game, but may be expected to pay for the players fun.
The players have an obligation to solve the problem they have caused. They must have some ideas. I have one. Have someone research for a sound-absorbing material from which bats could be manufactured and research for balls that don't cause a loud crack when hit by these new bats.
In today's world this should be possible. So you have to buy new equipment, you might win many friends and more players. Solving a large, expensive problem should be worth the expense of new equipment and the effort to find it.
Audrey Young
Punta Gorda
