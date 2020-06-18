Editor:
I have seen Sarasota change so much over the last 50 years, but changes within the school board are unlike any I have seen before. I cannot remember a time when the district was so divided or plagued by scandal, with board members attacking each other and demeaning their colleagues.
My children all attended school here, and our schools, teachers, and students are among the best anywhere. The school board has always put education over politics, but I fear this is no longer the case. It appears that Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler have divided the board with their political agendas. This distracts from the district’s mission and does nothing to help our students. Now Robinson is heavily supporting another candidate as well. That really raises concerns.
Our school system is great for many reasons, but many residents may forget that they elect school board members, the School Board elections are August 18, and all Sarasota County voters (including Independents) can vote in these nonpartisan races. Our school district leadership must move past its divisions. There are now new candidates for School Board, Tom Edwards and David Graham, who strongly support public education. I’m voting August 18. Are you?
Lauma Brass
Sarasota
