Editor:
Slap! Get over it!
I have to wonder when this baloney will stop.
The media is the enemy of the people…Why? Because they don’t say what you want to hear?
The Russian investigation was a hoax…Why? Because this President believed his intelligence agents and stood up to Putin? Not! Wasn’t he friends with Putin before he chose to run for president? Didn’t he have an agreement to build a Hotel Trump in Moscow?
The protesters in BLM were violent…why? Because black people were tired of being shot in the back? Have you ever thanked God you were born in a free country and not in Africa, China, or North Korea? Have you ever put yourself in black skin and thought how you would feel when you were not given a job because of the color of your skin? And, when you protest for equal rights, they tear gas you and shoot rubber bullets at you so the emperor, I mean President, can walk over to the church and hold up a Bible for a photo shot.
There was an election fraud…Why? Because your candidate lost? Maybe some people decide they had enough of this guy and voted for the other guy! Maybe they saw some bad traits in Trump that would hurt our country. This country is close to 300,000 people dead from Covid 19 on his watch. Don’t tell me this President cares…but he can swing a mean golf club. Can’t he?
Katharine Castronova
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.