Editor:
A letter of April 15 was right on the money. If you want to serve this country you should be subject to a few rules. It seems that they have forgotten why they were elected instead trying to impeach a president with rigged proof, completely disregarding legislation for the people who elected them.
Then they have the nerve to constantly send us letters asking how we feel about abortion, battered women, child molesters, etc., etc., with the implication that they will find a solution if you will reelect them and that requires that you must send them money!
Now we have a choice $10, $25, $50, $100, $500 or more! Why do we support these dinosaurs — many who have been in Congress over 20 years a few even longer! A recipe for corruption! It's time they are paid for what they accomplish and not for what they promise.
The irony of all this is that when they leave many become lobbyists (payoffs, more corruption) need i say more? We need to give them a chance to get a real job and learn what it means to work for a wage.
No more giveaways which you put into law for your own advantage at the expense of the American people. We need a referendum placed on the ballot at the next election! Term limits.
John Weber
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.