Get rid of lies
before we can unite
Editor:
Our Capitol fell to insurgents. Knock off the lies and false equivalencies.
Hawley’s et al. lies, presented as allegations, disrupted the electoral affirmation. Previous targeted, largely symbolic protests by Democrats highlighted voter suppression, while Trump’s lies smeared an entire election.
Trump’s ‘special people’ — insurgents — rioted with confederate flags, 6MWE and Camp Auschwitz T-shirts, zip-ties, guns and a gallows. They assaulted Capitol Police (killing one), stole and damaged property, threatened to “Hang Mike Pence” and smeared feces like 2-year olds in a tantrum. Their mixed message: it’s our revolution and we’ll bring more weapons next time; or it’s Antifa in MAGA hats. The Antifa lie is too ludicrous even for Trump.
Why were they unprepared for the assault given it was announced by Trump in tweets and by his supporters on social media? That brings us to the most egregious false equivalency: the Capitol invasion by domestic terrorists is equivalent to BLM protests in 2020. Yes, BLM protests led to destruction and violence, vociferously condemned by every responsible party. (BTW, no cities were actually ‘burned to the ground’ or ‘destroyed.’) The false equivalencies here are huge: our Capitol vs city streets; terrorism as the objective vs a voice for social change; white supremacists v people of color; and most of all, lies vs truth.
As far as ‘coming together’ goes: How can we come together with people embracing lies and using them as justifications? Get rid of the lies first. The GOP needs to get rid of the lies.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.