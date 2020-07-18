Editor:
Would someone please explain to me how Adam Schiff is still in office? They proved he is nothing but a liar, and he really appears to be insane. He was behind the last Russia hoax against the President where they leaked the Solantic story. Get him out of there!
Some good news: There have been so many young black people come to the forefront during all this rioting. It's proven that the majority of the rioters are illiterate whites being paid to riot by Geo. Soros, Buffet, etc. and supported by Muslims.
As a Christian I have always heard how evil and powerful Satan is. But, to look at the evil he is willing to go to to take down our wonderful country is almost beyond belief.
I'm 89 years old and have only been a Republican since Reagan. And, am so glad I lived to see President Trump. He has been loyal to all Americans and I know God is helping him.
God bless America.
P.S. We must protect our election. It was proven many voted illegally through the Acorn organization Obama formed when he won the first time.
Emmaline Wright
Placida
