What is the problem with the SCOTUS decision on abortion? Is it because the far left has been told that it was a constitutional (USC) right? If that is the case someone please show me where in the USC it says that abortion is a right.
Do we teach in schools the USC, and just what it is? If they do is the 10th Amendment not mentioned? It clearly states that if something is not designated as a federally controlled item it is reserved to the various states or the people. Now if you ask me that is probably the most democratic statement in the USC. The people can decide, through their elected representatives, just how the state will handle an issue. The people can decide, not a bunch of bureaucrats setting Washington D.C. If you do not like how your state is handling an issue, get out and find someone who follows your line of thinking and if you are unsuccessful this time try again later on.
As for the 2nd Amendment, the militia is every able bodied citizen of a state, not just the National Guard. If anything is wrong with the 2nd Amendment it is that the states have not fulfilled their obligation to insure that every able bodied citizen is well regulated and ready for the call to arms. Doesn’t anyone read about this stuff? We need to get the anti-U.S. people out of D.C., in both parties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.