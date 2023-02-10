Several letters have appeared in this paper recently demeaning charter schools. If there were any truth in them, it must be lying on the floor somewhere at The Daily Sun. Here are facts about charter schools in Florida.
First, charter schools must use certified teachers, and undergo the state testing regimen imposed on all public schools: after all, a charter school is a public school, and in fact, the charters in Florida outperform normal schools by a significant margin, as shown on the FLDOE website.
Second, admission to a charter school is on a first come, first served basis, and when seats are filled, by lottery. The school cannot choose which candidates will be admitted, but some schools are started to serve students with special needs.
Third, the charter school does not impoverish the school system; it is just the opposite. Public schools get a per student payment from the state each year, and for any student that enrolls in a charter school, the Board must remit a per student payment to the charter school. That is somewhat less that the amount awarded to the school board by the state. Net, then, the school system makes money from each charter student. Additionally, the charter school board must build the school at the expense of benefactors, not an easy task.
If the issue is not about impoverishing the school board, who actually gains by demeaning charter schools? That would be the teachers’ union, because charter schools need not unionize their teachers.
