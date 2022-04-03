Regarding HB 741 addressing “net metering,” let’s set the record straight. The writer of a recent letter is obviously taken in by the right-wing media machine hook, line, and sinker. Too bad he can’t think for himself (as the saying goes, “Fox News is cheaper than a lobotomy”). To respond: we purchased 27 solar panels 18 months ago. Thanks to President Obama, we were entitled to a tax credit valued at less than 1/3 of the cost and we took out a home improvement loan for the other 2/3. We are not “at least upper middle income” as the author suggests.
When we made this commitment, our expected return on investment (ROI) was estimated to be around 15-17 years; now, our ROI is never (at least not in our lifetime). We pay to maintain the system, and we pay for the “privilege” of selling power back to FPL. Why should I sell electricity to mega corporate power FPL for pennies on the dollar when they can take that electricity and sell it back to customers at an enormous profit?
On our best day, our system makes us 80% independent (normally 50 – 60%) so we are still purchasing electricity from FPL at full retail price. Governor DeathSantis and the repugnant legislators have once again bowed to big corporate demands and screwed the residents of Florida. We need to stop this kind of corporate welfare and get leaders who will champion common folks and not the corporate blood suckers!
