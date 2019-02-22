Editor:
Minutes before leaving for Mar-a-Lago to play golf — for over the 150th time in the past two years — President Trump conducted a meandering, mostly incoherent “press conference,” where he presented dubious facts extolling the accomplishments of his presidency.
He then managed to mention, in an “oh, and by the way” manner, that he was announcing a national emergency so he can fund a wall that he originally said Mexico would pay for. Despite members of his own administration saying there is no imminent crisis at the border, the president feels compelled to please his base by wasting money on ineffective 15th century technology.
I have a better idea.
According to the New York Times, there were 39,773 gun-related deaths in 2018. How does that strike you as a “national emergency?” Imagine what we could all do if gun rights advocates and gun safety proponents worked to solve this crisis by taking action — such as universal background checks and banning assault weapons.
How about we all work on a real emergency, not a fake one?
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
