Editor:
The impression I have of County Commissioner Chris Constance has been one of good judgment. That was, until I read he has driven C.R. 74 not only in daylight but also at night. Does he have some kind of death wish?
The captain of the highway patrol, county sheriffs and city police chiefs are all guilty of negligent homicide because they do not systematically ticket drivers driving 15 mph over the speed limit. Driving 75 mph on the freeway, I have been passed like I was standing still. The worst speeders are impaired by alcohol and/or their favorite recreational drug. The cheapest and most efficient drug rehab is 30 days bread and water, padded cell optional.
Ticketing drivers 15 mph over the limit will raise their insurance rates, save lives and prevent life-altering physical disabilities. Is there a more important preventative duty of law enforcement than to reduce deaths and disabilities on the roads? I think it appropriate to use 50% of fine monies to raise up to $75,000 the salaries of law enforcement officers and prison guards.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.