Editor:
I am 80 years old and have owned a home and lived part-time in Deep Creek for over 13 years. I finally got the call March 10 to get the Covid shot. They had opening that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I chose that afternoon so she scheduled for for 2:45 p.m. and I was there 15 minutes early.
After driving all the way to Centennial Park and waiting in line for over half an hour, I was told I couldn't get the shot because I didn't have a confirmation number. I still had to wait in line before I could leave. To make a very frustrating story short, I wasted over three hours and still didn't get the shot.
The young lady who called me was working from home because I could hear children playing in the background. I also had a hard time understanding her because of her poor English.
I still have not received a confirmation number. I am so tired of people not doing their jobs the way they are supposed to.
Joan Hackworth
Punta Gorda
