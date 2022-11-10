The Army Corps of Engineers are celebrating putting on 20,000 tarps in the area. I am one if a big number that they refused or didn’t know how too. Even their telephone recording announced they refused to put a blue roof on a slate or tile roof. So much for them!
My insurance company offered me only $3,500 to fix my roof. It is badly damaged and most likely needs to be replaced with a $100,000 or more roof.
The big problem is to get a good inspection report on the existing roof and a good estimate on a new roof. Most roofers when they come will not show you their credentials or have them written on their business card so small you cannot read them or show you the samples of a new roof. They also refuse to give local references with their name address and phone numbers where they have done work.
If and when they give you an estimate they want, you to sign an agreement or Docusign an electronic agreement making you promise that you will not disclose the information to anyone not even your attorney. It is in extremely fine print an in their attorney’s legalease.
Most will not help you with the blue roof unless you promise them the contract. Most should be put in jail for elder abuse. Unfortunately, the center of the hurricane was also the center of a large old-age group that cannot see or hear, think or see as they could years ago.
