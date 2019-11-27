Editor:

Joseph Scherer, I feel your pain. I moved to Rotonda in April and immediately wanted cable so I could watch the Atlanta Braves (soon to be a local team!) every night. I was distressed to find that Comcast/Xfinity didn’t carry Fox Sports South and Southeast, the two channels needed to watch the Braves.

I was forced to have DirectV, the only service in my area that offered those channels. Imagine my surprise that night when the pre-game show went off and, instead of the game, I got a message that I had to ‘subscribe’ to that channel. A call to DirectV told me I would have to pay $200 for NLB Extended Innings to get the games. I had the two stations but still couldn’t get the games.

What a rip off. Get the stations but not the games! Why else would I want the stations? To add insult to injury, every time the wind blows, the dish goes out! If I have to buy a $200 service to get the games, at least I can have cable instead of a dish next season. Hey Xfinity, get Fox Sports South and Southeast so we can watch our hometown team’s games!

Ann S. Ball

Rotonda West

